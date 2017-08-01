2 Dallas Music Venues Make Yelps List of 50 Best Music Venues in the U.S

It feels right for Dallas to make the list with the amount of venues in the area.

The Kessler Theater and Granada Theater made Yelps list of best music venues in the U.S. Based on the number of reviews and overall star rating the Kessler made the 11th spot, while the Granada was 42nd on the list. The Granada Theaters marketing manager Mark Kennedy, tells The Dallas Observer “Being mentioned in the same breath as some of the venues on this list is truly an honor, we always love hosting fun shows and including our fans in everything that we do.” Both venues opened after world war 2 as a movie theaters in different parts of Dallas. Yelps list of venues ranges from hole in the wall joints to up and coming venues, from soulful jazz clubs to country bars. Congrats to the Kessler and Granada Theater for making the list and making Dallas proud.