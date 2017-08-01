Camila Cabello Has a New Gig With L’Oreal Paris

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello is officially the new face of L’Oreal Paris.

The singer joins fellow spokesmodels Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Irina Shayk, said in a statement, “I’m so excited to join this multicultural, multi-talented family of creatives, actresses, singers, models, people going after their goals and following their inner voice.”

The Cuban-born star continued, “I’m grateful for this incredible opportunity to work together to create empowering, uplifting campaigns that really speak to women and girls from all over. Not to mention getting to shoot in Paris!!! For all of you making your own dreams out there, ‘We’re worth it!’”

-source via usmagazine.com