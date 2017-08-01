Justin Bieber Has Taken A Complete Music Hiatus; Has Not Recorded Anything Since Cancelling Tour

Justin Bieber is taking some apparently much needed time to relax. He’s been touring for two years straight, and the final 14 dates seemed too much for the Biebs. The Biebs revealed that touring isn’t the only thing that he’s taking a break from.

According to TMZ, the Biebs has not only taken a break from touring, he is taking a break from music altogether. He’s completely ceased even recording new music for the time being. A complete hiatus from the music world means more time for sushi, all while wearing shorts promoting the tour you just cancelled.

We’re still bitter about that.

The hiatus isn’t permanent, however. TMZ reported that “music’s always been a major release for Justin and he’s constantly in and out of studios working on new tunes. He’s made it clear he intends to return. He just doesn’t have a date in mind yet.”

Touring is still absolutely in Bieber’s future as well, just probably no longer two years at a time.

