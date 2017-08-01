Kathy Griffin Shaves Her Head In Solidarity With Her Sister Who Is Going Through Chemo

Comedian Kathy Griffin is making headlines again…this time for a good reason.

Instead of bashing and/or “beheading” the President, Griffin’s own head is the subject of celebrity news. Apparently, Griffin’s sister has cancer and is currently undergoing chemo. As we all know, one of the big side effects of chemotherapy is losing all your hair. So, Griffin shaved her head to show support for her sister.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

Wow! She looks great too!

By the way, Griffin has also been completely cleared by the Secret Service. There will be no jail time or punishment. The case is closed.

TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation. The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally. pic.twitter.com/1AGZ0dCMDN — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017

It looks like she’s moved on completely and focusing on her family instead.