Lady Removes Giant Snake Hiding in Her Desk, Stays Completely Calm

August 1, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: Australia, Hide and Seek, Snake
Mosman on 7 October, 1916.

Keep calm and work on.

Well that’s something you don’t find everyday at work. A  snake was found in the editing suit at the 9 News Darwin in Australia. A video of the snakes removal was posted on Twitter and it is not small. The stations news director Kate Limon, was about to call a snake wrangler when she remembered the station’s program manager is a wildlife warrior. “She lives on a property and wasn’t scared at all. In her bloody floral dress and heels — she put us all to shame,” she told NT News. Check out the video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live