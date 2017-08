A video of a guy solving a Rubik’s Cube on the subway has gone viral after the man not only solved it with one hand, but was also watching something on his phone while doing so. Solving a Rubik’s Cube is no easy feat but what sort of sorcery is this? The man was also wearing a Dragon Ball Z Saiyan shirt, adding to the wizard look.

Just watch this amazing skill:

Of course we weren’t the only ones impressed by this! Seems only right that the internet was just as shocked:

was waiting for him to go super saiyan after he solved it https://t.co/TvmqYZSKKh — KushKicks🚘 (@HighImBlunt) July 30, 2017

I want to know what this person is focusing their skills and attention on next https://t.co/fSqMFmhCsn — Lance Bangs (@lancebangs) August 1, 2017