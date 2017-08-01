South Texas Man Goes Viral For Video For Ghostly Encounter In Motel Room

Frank Ramirez was in his Harlingen, TX hotel room watching CNN when things started getting a little spooky.

Though he was nowhere near the device, and he was not sharing the room with anyone, the phone located on the dresser flung off its hook, seemingly by itself. Tall tales we know, but he CAPTURED IT ON VIDEO! He then proceeds to walk us through his room, where a towel is yanked off the bathroom counter, and clothes hanger moves, without any outside influence.

Already a believer in paranormal activity, Ramirez told KSAT this encounter just solidifies his beliefs. Before revealing what room he stayed in, a woman commented on Ramire’z video saying she stayed in the same hotel, and woke up with scratches on her face. She stayed in room 38. Guess what room Ramirez stayed in? Yup. 38.

There are some skeptics, with some claiming Ramirez used fishing line to pull the objects towards him. He’s not concerned with the naysayers, however, and says the “proof is in the pudding.” He continued saying, “Everybody’s got their own opinion and I’m open to that and I appreciate it, but I’m not going to disrespect or talk down to anyone just because they don’t believe the video, or don’t believe it’s real. That’s why I filmed in the mirror and walked all around (the motel room).”

Via KSAT