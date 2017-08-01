The Disney Store Is Hiring In Texas And You Get To Work From Home

Have you ever wanted to work for Disney?

Texans looking for part-time work are able to apply for the guest service representative position right now. Best part of the role? You get to work from home.

Responsibilities include responding to emails from guests and answering and redirecting phone calls to the proper management channels.

Basic qualifications include strong attention to detail, excellent communication skills both written and verbal, ability to work as a team player, proven ability to work in a structured environment and ability to work evenings, holidays and weekends.

The company is hiring in six other states.

If this sounds like you, check out the job posting to apply.

-source via wfaa.com