Watermelon Makeup Is Just In Time To Celebrate The Rest Of Summer!

August 1, 2017 9:34 AM
(Photo by SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s already August, y’all.  Although it doesn’t seem like it now, but were just a few short months away from summer being gone.

We still have plenty of time to try out this latest beauty trend: watermelon makeup!  There is nay a more enjoyable fruit during the hot summer days, and the makeup looks fantastic, too!

Check out some of our favorites below!

🍉🍉Watermelon makeup🍉 🍉 palette the saharan by @juviasplace color SOKOTO 😍 #makeup#maquillaje #watermelonmakeup.

A post shared by 💄💄 SAIRAF ADNALOY💄💄 (@sairafadnaloy) on

Via Cafe Mom

