Watermelon Makeup Is Just In Time To Celebrate The Rest Of Summer!

It’s already August, y’all. Although it doesn’t seem like it now, but were just a few short months away from summer being gone.

We still have plenty of time to try out this latest beauty trend: watermelon makeup! There is nay a more enjoyable fruit during the hot summer days, and the makeup looks fantastic, too!

Check out some of our favorites below!

🍉🍉Watermelon makeup🍉 🍉 palette the saharan by @juviasplace color SOKOTO 😍 #makeup#maquillaje #watermelonmakeup. A post shared by 💄💄 SAIRAF ADNALOY💄💄 (@sairafadnaloy) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Via Cafe Mom