Beyoncé Could Soon Purchase Ownership Stake In Houston Rockets

August 2, 2017 5:36 AM
Filed Under: basketball, beyonce, Destiny's Child, Houston, houston rockets, Jay-Z, local, NBA, ownership, Texas
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

After 24 years of ownership, former bond trade Les Alexander is looking to sell the NBA’s Houston Rockets.  One potential suitor includes pop superstar and Houston native, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

The singer is reportedly interested in an ownership stake, although her publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, has not responded to any questions on the matter.  The Knowles-Carter family is already pretty familiar with the NBA life.  Previously, Jay-Z held a less than 1% stake in the Brooklyn Nets, but sold his share after starting Roc Nation, an athlete representation firm.

Beyoncé would join a pretty elite list of celebrities owning stakes in professional teams should she choose to invest.  Justin Timberlake, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, owns a piece of basketball’s Grizzlies, tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, and Jennifer Lopez, are investors in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and actor Will Ferrell has a stake in Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club.

The Rockets have also declined to comment on the matter.

Via Bloomberg

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live