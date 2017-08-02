Busted Grain Silo Explodes In Indiana

Did you know grain is combustible?

Believe it or not, but dust explosions are a real thing. It’s the rapid combustion of fine particles in the air when the conditions are just right. And yes, grain falls into this category.

Now if you’re thinking “it’s grain, how much damage could that do?” The short answer is a lot! If you need proof, check out this explosion in Indiana. Jordan White caught the whole thing with his phone.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Even grandpa managed to get back just in the nick of time.