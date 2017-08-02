Demi Lovato Speaks Out About Her Mental Health

The 24-year-old artist speaks out about her struggle of being bi-polar, but doesn’t want her fans to label her as “bi-polar”, said in an article on E! Online.

On an interview, she mentioned that she wanted to break free from social constructs and labels, since she says it doesn’t define a person.

“I think when people refer to me as being bipolar, it’s something that is true – I am bipolar – but I don’t like people to use it as a label,” she says. “It’s something that I have, it’s not who I am.”

She goes on and says “I think Demi Lovato, activist, is something I would really be proud of.”

We all know that many celebrities are struggling with some sort of mental health, health in general or anything in between. When she was asked about the tragic death of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park, she says she hopes that if people are struggling, don’t be afraid to speak up and receive help so we can prevent future deaths.

“I feel terrible for his friends and family,” she says. “But I know that maybe this will raise the topic into conversation around mental illness and mental health and help somebody.”

-Marco A. Salinas