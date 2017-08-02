GameStop Announces They Will Be Open On Thanksgiving Day

And so it begins. Summer is over. We’ve already moved on to Thanksgiving.

We’ve found our very first store that will be open on Thanksgiving Day! Congrats to GameStop on the big news. According to a couple of employees, there was a conference call on Tuesday morning, making the announcement. The company also released a statement saying…

“To better serve our guests with their evolving holiday shopping needs, this year GameStop will open its stores for a shortened and limited time on Thanksgiving Day. Many of our store associates and guests have asked for this. We have heard their requests and are making an adjustment to our previous position on this topic.”

Last year, in 2016 and in 2015, GameStop was one of the few stores to shut their doors on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees some family time. As you would expect, not everyone is happy with the decision. However, at least they won’t be working the entire day.