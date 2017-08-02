George Clooney Has The Perfect Face And Harry Styles The Pefect Eyes According To Greek “Golden Ratio Of Beauty”

It’s no secret that George Clooney is one beautiful dude. You can tell by just looking at him; it’s not that difficult to see.

Now, it is scientifically proven that he’s good-looking. According to the Greek’s golden ratio of beauty, Clooney’s face was found to be about 92% accurate to the measuring specifications. Bradley Cooper came in second with 91.8% ideal, followed by Brad Pitt at 90.51%.

The golden ratio of beauty is said to hold the metrics and secret formula for the most perfect face. Using the same metric, it was found that Ryan Gosling has the perfect nose, Harry Styles has the most beautiful eyes, along with the ideal chin, and David Beckham has the most perfectly shaped face.

The Top Ten most beautiful male celebrities, according to the Golden Ratio, include:

1- George Clooney, 91.86%

2- Bradley Cooper, 91.80%

3- Brad Pitt, 90.51%

4- Harry Styles, 89.63%

5- David Beckham, 88.96%

6-Will Smith, 88.88%

7- Idris Elba, 87.93%

8- Ryan Gosling, 87.48%

9- Zayn Malik, 86.5%

10- Jamie Foxx, 86.46%

Via NY Post