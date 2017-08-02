Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Now Exists Because Why Not

In the world of fashion, you can basically get anything you want. And now Harry Potter lingerie is a thing that exists, and you can shop it right now if you please.

Yandy.com debuted what appears to be a Gryffindor-inspired sexy student uniform, and if you thought you couldn’t have any more Harry Potter paraphernalia, you’re clearly wrong.

Monday July 31, 2017 Yandy.com launched their new Fantasy Lingerie sets with designs based on fairy tales, books, and films.

Create some magic with our Fantasy Lingerie Costumes as seen in @cosmopolitan! Now available for pre-order! ✨🤓⚡️ (SKU: EY-3777) A post shared by Yandy.com (@yandy) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

While the collection featuring the Harry Potter lingerie just launched, it’s actually not Yandy.com’s first foray into more fantastical costumes. In fact, according to a press release from the brand, the latest pieces were directly inspired by the popularity of their Disney princess lingerie. The brand sold out of the princess lingerie in only 72 hours after its initial launch, and now they’re launching an all-new collection.

-source via bustle.com