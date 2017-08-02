How Much Do You Think McGregor and Mayweather Are Really Getting Paid?

The big fight with Mayweather vs McGregor is coming up at the end of the month, August 26, but we all know they’re getting a huge check out of this, right?

Well according to TMZ, Mayweather may have revealed how much he is going to get paid after this fight. During a show on Showtime, he says he is the highest paid athlete:

“I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? And just coming back? We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no 4 years, or no contract for 5 years. I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 million or better. In 36 minutes.”

Imagine this, he’s getting paid about $8 million PER MINUTE INSIDE THE RING!! I mean, I think I’m in the wrong profession here!

For McGregor, sources tells TMZ, he is roughly getting paid $100 million after this fight. He is going to get paid a lot more than he has when he was fighting in the UFC. Let’s just hope it doesn’t make him go crazy, since he will be getting paid a lot more.

Will you be watching the fight this August?

-Marco A. Salinas