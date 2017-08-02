Jennifer Garner Spotted Hanging Out With Ben Affleck’s Mom

If you ever need an example of “How To Get A Divorce” just look to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

Unlike most couples, Ben and Jen have managed to put aside their differences and tackle this co-parenting thing with ease. Ok, maybe it hasn’t been the easiest thing in the world, but their doing it! And making it look like a piece of cake.

While Ben and Jen’s relationship is over, they’re still keeping the family together, including grandma! Jennifer was spotted in Brentwood, California taking a walk with Ben’s mother, Chris. Honestly, the two looked like BFFs!

Jennifer Garner runs errands with Ben Affleck's mom — see the sweet pic! https://t.co/klOjw8d59v — Jairo Rodriguez (@RealtorJairo) August 2, 2017

A job well done for these two! We’re sure your kids will appreciate it, if they don’t already.