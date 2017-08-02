Kanye West Seeks $9.8 Mil From Lloyds Of London

If you do not recall, last November, Kanye West spent 8 days at UCLA Medical Center, then cancelled the rest of his “Saint Pablo Tour.”

According to TMZ, Kanye’s touring company “Very Good Touring” says it had a Lloyd’s Of London policy to cover cancellation or non-appearance fees with the tour and says Lloyds is saying the cause of the tour’s cancellation is marijuana-based. Lloyds of London has not paid a penny, so far.

Very Good Touring says Lloyds Of London doesn’t have proof to back up the marijuana theory and is aiming for “any ostensible excuse no matter how fanciful” to deny policy payment, and is seeking $9.8 million, plus interest.

Well Saint Pablo! That’s some nice coin, should he receive it. Wonder if a portion of that will go to those who lost wages due to the cancellation of the remainder of the tour?