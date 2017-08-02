Matthew McConaughey Says “See Ya In The Next One Sam” After Learning Of Sam Shephard’s Death On The “Dark Tower” Red Carpet

The last thing you want to hear while walking the red carpet to promote your new film is to hear that one of your former coworkers has passed away.That’s exactly what happened to Matthew McConaughey.

While doing the red carpet walk for The Dark Tower, the Associated Press broke the news to McConaughey that his former Mud costar, Sam Shepard, had died.

It’s evident that McConaughey had no idea. He’s clearly shocked. His reaction is kind of weird yet very sweet. He has nothing but amazing things to say about Shepard, but at the same time you can kind of see him go into actor mode, where he sort gathers himself and has a statement already prepared. Then he goes right back to being shocked.

In the end, McConaughey said…

“I always said that I thought, and I always told Jeff Nichols this, ‘Hey, look, in Mud, the whole trailer for Mud could be Sam Shepard sitting in that green chair telling the boy about who Mud is and it’d be about a two and half minute trailer, but it would have been pretty badass.'”

He also went on to say…