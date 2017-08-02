[PHOTO] Justin Bieber Breaks Silence On Cancellation of His Tour

The Biebs has finally broke the silence as to why he cancelled his tour, which included Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

According to E! Online, Bieber posted a really long message on Instragram, telling his fans that his insecurities got “the best of him” and that he is not “a perfect person”.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

In the message, he explains his love to his fans as well and that he hopes to become a better person. Though some people speculate that the Hillsong Church that he has been dedicated to might have something to do with his cancellation.

During his time off, he has been working on himself and surrounding himself with close friends and family during this time.

What do you think about the Biebs’ letter?

-Marco A. Salinas