[PHOTO]Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Reveals New Delicious Donut

August 2, 2017 8:36 PM
Filed Under: chocolate, Dessert, Donut, Donuts, Doughnuts, Heaven, Krispy Kreme, peanut butter, reeses, Sweet Tooth

Yes, you have heard correctly! Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have ultimately joined together to create the most delicious donut you’ll ever taste, said in an article on E! Online.

This donut is called the Reese’s Peanut Butter donut and this is what it will have….

The famous Krispy Kreme outer layer that you have always tasted when you buy donuts from them, with a filling of the famous Reese’s Peanut Butter cup, AND, with chocolate icing and chocolate and peanut butter drizzle on top!

Doesn’t that sound amazingly delicious? Well, you can try the new donut at your local store THIS FRIDAY!

Check out the photo here! Will you try it on Friday?

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live