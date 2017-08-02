[PHOTO]Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Reveals New Delicious Donut

Yes, you have heard correctly! Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have ultimately joined together to create the most delicious donut you’ll ever taste, said in an article on E! Online.

This donut is called the Reese’s Peanut Butter donut and this is what it will have….

The famous Krispy Kreme outer layer that you have always tasted when you buy donuts from them, with a filling of the famous Reese’s Peanut Butter cup, AND, with chocolate icing and chocolate and peanut butter drizzle on top!

Doesn’t that sound amazingly delicious? Well, you can try the new donut at your local store THIS FRIDAY!

Check out the photo here! Will you try it on Friday?

-Marco A. Salinas