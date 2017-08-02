Restraining Order Filed Against Obsessed Fan From Kendall Jenner

Some people just go overboard sometimes! Especially with crazy fans like what Kendall Jenner deals with. According to TMZ, Kendall Jenner files for a restraining order against an obsessed male fan, who has been sending love letters to her mail, in which escalated to hostile threats.

Her lawyer, Shawn Holley, was present in front of a Los Angeles judge, where he showed the documents and letters to the judge and has granted the restraining order to Kendall.

The restraining order filed against Thomas Hummel, the obsessed fan, to not be 100 yards away from her, cannot contact her in away way and can’t own any legal weapon with him for 3 years!

Well, let’s hope that this puts her at peace since he was a bully to the girl!

-Marco A. Salinas