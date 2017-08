Most of us will never know what it feels like to be a pop superstar. If it’s any consolation, pretty soon we’ll all be able to smell like one.

Yesterday, Shawn Mendes announced the upcoming release of his own line of cologne, aptly named “Shawn Signature.”

We don’t have a ton of details about the cologne, including what it will smell like, but needless to say people are freaking out.

Apparently the box set that includes the lotion, shower gel and the large bottle of the fragrance is $90! #ShawnSignature — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) August 1, 2017

I will work my butt of for this 😂 #ShawnSignature — Katie (@callmekk93) August 1, 2017

This is going to be amazing! My TL is talking all about it. I’ve never been so anxious to be broke… #ShawnSignature — Nicholas (@NLiddle16) August 1, 2017

Via FanSided