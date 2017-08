What would Bodhi do?

The guys at Screen Junkies went back to the 90’s for their latest Honest Trailer with Point Break. They went back to the time right after Keanu Reeves finished doing Bill and Ted films and wanted to be treated like a legitimate dramatic actor. So, he becomes an FBI agent ( I AM AN FBI AGENT! ) to infiltrate a group of surfers who are also bank robbers.

There’s also a LOT of surfer talk, Brah.

Enjoy.