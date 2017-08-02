Two Texas Universities Rank in the Top 10 of Biggest Party Schools This Year

The numbers are in. Colleges from all over the nation were ranked in 2017 Top Party Schools based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Not to much of our surprise, two Texas universities made the list in the top 10.

At #6, University of Texas at Austin. Known for its athletic sports achievements and best student life, it’s no surprise that a city filled with live music and breakfast tacos could only make for the best party school. This isn’t UT Austin’s first rodeo (no pun intended). The university has landed a spot in top party schools in previous years with thousands of rave reviews from students who proudly rep the burnt orange color.

At #9, Southern Methodist University. SMU is known for other things that aren’t so much sports. The school ranked #4 for Best Greek Life, and #17 for Colleges With the Most Attractive Girls in America, because that’s also a category millennials rank. The school also has hundreds of positive student reviews including one from this freshman:

“SMU is not perfect, nor is any school, but I am so thrilled to be a part of the amazing community here. The campus is beautiful, the professors are world-class, and everyone actually wants to see each student succeed.”

There you have it. Two Texas universities that made the list for knowing how to party.