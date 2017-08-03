275,000 iPhone Cases Recalled After Causing Chemical Burns And Skin Irritation

Over 275,000 iPhone cases with glitter suspended in liquid are being recalled after customers reported a liquid leakage, which led to burns and skin irritation. 24 reports were filed worldwide, with 19 of them coming locally, from the United States.

The manufacturer, MixBin Electronics, sold the cases through Amazon, Henri Bendel, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, Victoria’s Secret and GetMixBin.com.

Glitter iPhone cases recalled after chemical burn reports… On the Tele morning blog https://t.co/PxMoiRNY90 #iphonecase #mixbin pic.twitter.com/DkYKNggckH — Sydney news monitor (@newsmonitornsw) August 3, 2017

The recall was announced after 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns. #iPhoneCases #MixBin https://t.co/4gOSUfmYF4 — News Stream (@newsstreamworld) August 2, 2017

One customer was reportedly left with permanent scarring from a chemical burn after the case cracked, and leaked. Another reported burns, and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

MixBin advises customers to immediately cease using the cases, and contact them for a full refund.

Via CNN