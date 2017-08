Just when you thought it was safe to go outside or inside or anywhere in public, they’re back. SHARRRRKKKKKKKK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

It’s Freak Shark Week on SyFy and it ends this Sunday night with the premiere of “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming”. Tara Reid and Ian Ziering are “Making America Bait Again.”

As expected, the movie will have the usual gaggle of celebrities turning into chum. More than 100 of them, to be exact.

The countdown is on! We’ll be watching with you this Sunday, August 6th.