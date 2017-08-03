Fall Out Boy Postpones New Album “MANIA” Till 2018

August 3, 2017 7:39 PM
Filed Under: Delay, fall out boy, FOB, MANIA, New Album
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Well that’s a bummer.

For all you hardcore Fall Out Boy fans waiting for their new album to drop, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. Vocalist Patrick Stump took to twitter to let everyone know that they are postponing the album MANIA, and that it will be released on January 19th, 2018. Stump says that “The album just really isn’t ready, and it felt very rushed.” As of right now the band is still set to go on tour later this year. Do you think the new album will be worth the wait? Check out the message below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live