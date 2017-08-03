Fat Smooth And Fried Texas Dirt Are Big Tex Choice Semifinalists, And Are Fried, Smothered, Covered, And Sound AMAZING!

We’ve already taken a good hard look at what kind of food the State Fair will be offering this year. Once again, we can expect a TON of fried foods that in no way can be good for you, but we can’t waste our time thinking about our waistlines. It’s almost State Fair Season, y’all, and we’re EXCITED!!

A couple of questions have arisen however. What exactly are all of these foods they are offering? We’ll all be able to get a close look at all the semifinalists at the Big Tex Choice Awards on Friday, and EVERYONE is invited!

But what exactly are Fat Smooth and Fried Texas Dirt? They may sound like two of Hip Hop’s newest stars, but rest assured, they are real foods, and they sound real good!

The Fat Smooth consists of three Belgian mini cream puffs on a skewer, dipped in Cafe du Monde beignet batter, fried and dusted in powdered sugar, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce. As for Fried Texas Dirt, it’s crushed chocolate sandwich cookies with cream filling rolled in “dirt clods,” and is then breaded with cornflakes, and crushed vanilla sandwich cookies. If that isn’t enough (and it never is), it’s then fried and drizzled with chocolate sauce or whipped cream.

Mouth watering yet? The fair runs this year September 29 through October 22, but you can get a preview of all the State Fair foods tomorrow at the Big Tex Choice Awards!

Via Star Telegram