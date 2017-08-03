Houston Rappers Make It Rain At Whataburger; Throw $100 Bills At Unsuspecting Customers (Video)

Remember the names Denzo and Trillzaee. You can say you’ve heard of these Houston-based rappers before they hit it big. Not with a song or their music, no.

These two entered a Missouri City Whataburger, jumped on the furniture, and tossed a huge stack of $100 bills to the unsuspecting and hungry customers waiting for their food. They also pulled a similar stunt at a Whataburger in Pearland.

WARNING! The videos contain NSFW language, so please proceed with caution!

All hundreds coming to a Whataburger near you 😂😂❄️💯💯💰💰 @ Trillzaee #bankroll pic.twitter.com/G0u67Zaamx — DENZO (@DenzoSoHouston) July 31, 2017

So far, the pair has given away $2,500, and they plan on continuing, as long as employers and businesses don’t mind. Denzo told KRIV-TV, “It depends because we are kind of messing up a business. I want to do it differently. I don’t want to mess up people’s business and get people rowdy inside.”

They’ve also been receiving emails from locals asking for help or some kind of donation, so Denzo and Trillzae are hoping they can turn these stunts into something more in order to help their community.

Via Dallas News