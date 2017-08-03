How Do We Feel About The Latest Beauty Trend: Ear Makeup?

August 3, 2017 5:36 AM
(Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Beauty trends change like the wind.  Every day it seems someone has found a new combination of makeup that ends up looking amazing!  Sometimes, people find new ways to apply makeup, and it looks amazing!  Sometimes, people find new places to apply makeup.  But does it look amazing, though?

One of the latest trends involves putting makeup…on your ears!  Up till now, an earring or two was enough to keep your lobes looking fresh, but it appears that this is no longer the case.

Check out some ear makeup revolutionaries below!

Would you rock it?

Via Diply

