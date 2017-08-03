Mariah Carey And Lionel Richie Are In Dallas Tonight; Carey Warns Richie Not To Do Idol!

Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie are bringing their “All The Hits” tour to the American Airlines Center tonight, and will no doubt be playing to an absolutely packed house.

Once the tour concludes, Richie will need to prepare for his next gig as one of the judges on the newly rebooted American Idol. If you remember, Carey was a judge on the 12th season of the show, where she had a tumultuous (to say the least) relationship with fellow judge Nicki Minaj.

Carey had some sage advice for Richie, as she told Entertainment Tonight’s Carly Steel after the pair’s show at the Hollywood Bowl. “I would say, don’t do it. No, I’m only kidding. If he wants to do it, that’ll be great. I think he would be really good at it.”

It’s hard to tell what she really believes, here. There has to be some sort of truth when she advises Richie not to do it, but can you really tell?

Eitehr way, we’ll be watching!

Via ET