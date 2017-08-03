NASA Is Looking For A Full Time Planetary Protection Officer

Want to save the world from aliens? We’ve got a job opportunity just for you.

NASA is currently looking to fill the position of Planetary Protection Officer. The job will require the “avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration.”

Now that all sounds very exciting, but don’t get your hopes up just yet. The list of duties looks pretty boring. It looks like you’ll just be writing up policies and implementing them within NASA. So don’t buy into the idea that you might actually get to battle it out with an alien or two like a Guardian of the Galaxy. But who knows, one alien attack and that all could change.

However, it does pay pretty well. Somewhere between $124,406 to $187,000 a year. Click HERE to apply.