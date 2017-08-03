On August 8th ESPNU is Turning Into ESPN 8 “The Ocho” for a Whole Day

For all you fans of the 2004 comedy hit Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, ESPN 8 “The Ocho” is finally happening.

for an entire day “The Ocho” will be taking over ESPNU with nothing but ridiculous sports programming. Just as stated in the film, ESPN8: The Ocho will be “Bringing You the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports.” ESPN made a statement about the upcoming event. “Drawing inspiration from the 2004 hit movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller, ESPNU will become ESPN8: ‘The Ocho’ on Tuesday, Aug. 8, or more appropriately, 8/8. For one day only, the faux network will feature a line-up of unconventional sporting events ranging from Disc Golf to Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball and Firefighters World Challenge playing off the mantra highlighted in the movie: ‘Bringing you the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports.'” Here is all the ridiculous sports they have scheduled for the day listed below.

Midnight – 2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2 a.m. – 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

4 a.m. – 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

5:30 a.m. – Firefighters World Challenge XXV

8 a.m. 2016 – Kabaddi World Cup Final

9 a.m. – World Darts Championship

11:30 a.m. – Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship

12:30 p.m. – 2017 Championship of Bags

2:30 p.m. – EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter

5:00 p.m. – Moxie Games

7 p.m. – U.S. Open Ultimate Championship