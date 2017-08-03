Peanut Butter & Jelly Oreos Exist And They’ll Be Your Favorite Lunchtime Snack

PB&J Oreos are reportedly making their way exclusively to Kroger shelves just in time for the back-to-school season. You read that correctly: Peanut Butter and Jelly Oreos.
Popular food blog Junk Banter shared a photo of the drool-worthy packaging, and beyond looking insanely delicious, it oozes back-to-school vibes.
Woke up to some porn in my inbox today. New PB&J Oreos! 😍 This has long been a dream flavor for me and is the perfect release for back-to-school season (peep that chalkboard math on the package). My intel suggests they're exclusive to Kroger stores, which makes sense since Kroger got an exclusive last August too (the awful Swedish Fish). These will be on shelves as soon as today.
Since the cookie is blonde, it’s probably going to taste like standard shortbread — which is not a problem considering the creamy goodness on the inside will literally taste like your former lunchbox staple.
-source via elitedaily.com