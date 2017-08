This shark really wanted to see what a GoPro tastes like.

During a regular research trip Monday off the elbow of Cape Cod, a 12-foot great white shark decided to see what a GoPro tasted like. Footage of the bite was posted online Tuesday afternoon by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. The 28-second video provides an up-close view of the sharks’s razor teeth that viewers would presumably otherwise avoid.

Scary!