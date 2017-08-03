Sofia Vergara Shows Off A Lot Of Skin For The Cover Of Women’s Health

August 3, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Cover, Modern Family, naked, Sofia Vergara, women's health
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara made the the cover of the body confidence edition of Women’s Health magazine…in the buff! Of course every picture contains strategically places arms, legs, and hair, so she’s not exactly completely naked.

At 45-years-old, Sofia admits that she was somewhat modest earlier in life. She hasn’t always felt comfortable baring it all. However, she credits her hubby, Joe Manganiello for some help with her body confidence, saying…

“Joe built a very nice gym in the house, so I don’t have any excuses.”

Not to mention, she was inspired by her mother-in-law who has been working out for years.

Sofia’s cover is the first ever global Naked Issue and hits newsstands on September 8th, 2017.

