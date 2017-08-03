This App Claims To Teach You How To Take The Perfect Selfie

Computer scientists Dan Vogel and Qifan Li are the masterminds behind an app that allows you to take, what they are claiming, to be the perfect selfie.

Vogel, a professor of computer science at Waterloo, told Science Daily, “Selfie’s have increasingly become a normal way for people to express themselves and their experiences, only not all selfies are created equal. Unlike other apps that enhance a photo after you take it, this system gives direction, meaning the user is actually learning why their photo will be better.”

The pair used a crowdsourcing service to ask thousands of people to select from a collection of selfies which looked the best to them. When everything was averaged out, they took the most highly rated photos, and modelled the app’s algorithms to guide users to taking the perfect selfie. They used a virtual camera to take hundreds of virtual selfies by writing code to control a virtual camera with computer generated lighting which allowed them to explore “different composition principles, including lighting direction, face position and face size.”

Vogel continued saying, “This is just the beginning of what is possible. We can expand the variables to include variables aspects such as hairstyle, types of smile or even the outfit you wear. When it comes to teaching people to take better selfies, the sky’s the limit.”

Via Science Daily