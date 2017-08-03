This Exercise Bike Lets You Watch Netflix, as Long as You Keep Pedaling

I guess this means Netflix and chill is out, and Netflix and work out is in.

While Ronan Byrne was studying to become a better coder, he started this project that he calls “Cycflix.” Which promises “exercise powered by entertainment” It’s your average stationary bike connected to your TV, and if you want to watch your favorite shows on Netflix, you’re going to have to pedal. If your feet stop moving, your TV will immediately shut down, when you pedal again it comes back on. Sounds like a good way to stay motivated. Byrne even designed a feature that “monitors your speed for the workout routine you design. If you are going below the speed for too long, Netflix will be paused until you get back up to speed.” Unfortunately this invention is not yet available for commercial use, and is not for sale. Maybe in the not to distant future we will start seeing these at the gym.