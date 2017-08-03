Yay! Zayn Malik And Louis Tomlinson Have Mended Their Relationship And Are Speaking Again!

Zayn Malik didn’t leave One Direction on the best of terms. He rubbed a lot of people, especially his band mates, the wrong way, especially the 1D member with which he had the closest relationship, Louis Tomlinson.

Things got testy between the two after Louis sought to work with Zayn’s onetime producer Naughty Boy, which led to the three of them having a spat on Twitter.

@Louis_Tomlinson remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine ? — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 6, 2015

Fortunately, it seems that the two have mended their relationship, and are back on good terms. Louis sat down with Andy Cohen, and explained that it was at the request of his late mother to reconnect with Zayn. Louis explained saying, “We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we’re mates again, I suppose….Like anything like that, it takes time. But it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and kind of be adults about it.”

Via Seventeen