Yu Darvish Says Farewell to Rangers Fans in Full Page Dallas Morning News Ad

August 3, 2017 11:49 AM
(Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

LA Dodger, Yu Darvish, has written a heartfelt message to Texas Rangers fans.

The ad reads as follows:

“Thank you very much for the past 5.5 years since 2012.

“Coming from Japan, I could not have adjusted to the new environment if it weren’t for all the courteous fans, teammates, team staff and all affiliates who supported me. It is my biggest regret that I gave up 10 runs on my last outing as a Rangers.

“There were a small number of voices that said, ‘Darvish only cares about strikeouts.’ Although I may have had strikeouts in my mind, fans, team, teammates and team staff were always my top priority.

“Thank you very much for everything!

“Please take care!

Yu Darvish”

Best wishes to Yu. He was pleasure to have in these parts and we shall miss him!

