‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Host Confirms Olympios Jackson Footage Will Air

August 4, 2017 4:23 PM
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for IMDb.com

Chris Harrison, the host for ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ has confirmed that ABC will air the infamous footage taken during the alleged sexual misconduct which took place between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Harrison also stressed that the footage will be aired with “taste and values.”

Harrison told Entertainment Weekly that, “To the best of my knowledge, you’re going to see more than enough to show you what was happening that led up to the shutdown, within certain taste and values of what we can show on network TV.”

But if you’re looking for a full accounting of the incident that halted production you’re out of luck. Harrison stated that there are some moments that ABC will be able to air:

“I think people have this preconceived notion of what it was like and what was going on and really the only way to prove anything or show you anything is to all watch it and you can judge for yourself.”

Season 1 of ‘BIP’ is set to air on August 14th.

Via Fox News

