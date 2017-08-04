Biker Gang Escorts Bullied Kid On His First Day Of School

11-year-old Phil Mick has been a victim of bullying for years. Hoping to help boost the boy’s confidence, more than 50 bikers gave Phil an escort to his first day of school at DeKalb Middle School. Brent Warfield of KDZ Motorcycle Sales & Service used Facebook to help organize the massive motorcade. Bikers from cities like Fort Wayne and Columbia City gathered in Auburn to escort Phil.

In a phone interview Warfield said that, “As a motorcycle community, we don’t want to see children getting bullied, because it leads to teenage suicide.” Warfield went on to say that the boy “was all smiles this morning.”

In the video below you can see just how many people came to help show their support.

Via NY Post

