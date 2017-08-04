Congrats On Your Hall Of Fame Induction Jerry Jones

August 4, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, professional football hall of fame
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

Thursday night was a huge night for the Dallas Cowboys. Not just because preseason football has officially begun, but because we are one step closer to seeing our very own Jerry Jones in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. He is one of 15 owner to be inducted.

Besides the win last against the Cardinals last night, the Boys were pretty excited for Jerry. Dez Bryant gave Jones the biggest bear hug you’ve ever seen.

Dez congratulating Jerry Jones before tonight's game. #PFHOF17

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Not to mention Jerry had pretty great grin on his face.

And of course DFW celebrated too, with some LED writing on the Omni hotel.

Congrats Jerry!

