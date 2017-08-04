Congrats On Your Hall Of Fame Induction Jerry Jones

Thursday night was a huge night for the Dallas Cowboys. Not just because preseason football has officially begun, but because we are one step closer to seeing our very own Jerry Jones in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. He is one of 15 owner to be inducted.

Besides the win last against the Cardinals last night, the Boys were pretty excited for Jerry. Dez Bryant gave Jones the biggest bear hug you’ve ever seen.

Dez congratulating Jerry Jones before tonight's game. #PFHOF17 A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Not to mention Jerry had pretty great grin on his face.

What a night for our owner Jerry Jones! #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/5ZQ7OYYWMN — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 4, 2017

And of course DFW celebrated too, with some LED writing on the Omni hotel.

Pretty cool gesture by the @OmniDallas honoring Jerry Jones tonight (photo via @BrianCurtisNBC5) pic.twitter.com/TlwX48lrYm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 4, 2017

Congrats Jerry!