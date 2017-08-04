Daddy-Daughter Duo Hits All 68 Whataburger Locations in San Antonio

There’s nothing like that special bond between a father and a daughter, especially if you both a share a love for Whataburger because who doesn’t like Whataburger?? Daddy-daughter duo, Brian Cordau and Kalli Cordau, decided to turn their love for the fast food chain into quality bonding time by visiting all Whataburger locations in San Antonio. That’s 68 locations total!

It all started when Kalli’s twin sister, Adia, was diagnosed with leukemia. Between the back and forth with hospital visits, Kalli started feeling left out. Making sure Kalli got to spend one-on-one time with her parents, Brian decided to have daddy-daughter dates with Kalli, and going to Whataburger quickly became a favorite for the two.

Sister, Adia, is now in remission and also getting her own daddy-daughter dates. Adia’s dates involve shopping. They have now hit their goal of visiting all 68 locations. What an awesome feat!