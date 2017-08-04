Husband Secretly Follows His Wife on Pintrest and Always Gets Her the Perfect Gift

Well this is the smartest idea ever.

Jordan Lebeau is from Westfield, New Jersey and when his would be wife said yes to a Valentines date, he had no idea what to give as a gift. Then a friend mentioned checking her Pintrest page. Since 2014 Lebeau has been following his wife on Pintrest with a fake account and has always gotten her the perfect gift. He’s wowed her with various perfect presents including lip gloss, earrings, and a sapphire nose ring. Recently he took to twitter and revealed his secret to the world and has since been re-tweeted more than 80K times. Next time you can’t think of a gift to get her check out her pins on Pintrest.