Lorde was in the middle of her performance at the Lollapalooza Music Festival when approaching weather forced a mass evacuation of the over 400,000 fesitvalgoers.

Chicago’s Grant Park was evacuated around 9pm over weather concerns, and Lorde tweeted that she was absolutely “gutted.”

they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. will keep you posted — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

The organizers have yet to announce if the festival will continue through the weekend. In 2015, the event was cancelled early because of inclement weather.

