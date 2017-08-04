Louis Tomlinson Slams Justin Bieber For Cancelling Remainder Of Tour

Louis Tomlinson did not hold back while discussing Justin Bieber cancelling the remaining 14 dates of the Purpose Tour.

Understandably, after performing over 150 shows, the Biebs decided to cancel the dates to take some time off and relax, and to a degree, Tomlinson realizes that. He knows what it’s like to be on the road for months, sometimes years at a time. But he still believes all performers have an obligation to their fans. He said in an interview, “To a certain degree, when you’re signing up to something, you should see it through. There’s never enough that I can say or do for the fans.”

Tomlinson does understand, however, that mental health is important, but still doesn’t concede his point. “Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally. I get it, the whole game is so exciting and crazy. But at the end of the day, it’s the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are.”

Pretty harsh words. So far, neither Bieber nor his camp has issued a response.

Via The Insider