Netflix Debuts New Official Trailer For Third Season Of “Narcos”

If you’re in the middle of the first two seasons (or haven’t even begun watching, but plan to) of the amazing Netflix series Narcos be warned….there might be some spoilers ahead.

Is there any show that makes you more tense than Narcos? Not only has the DEA had to deal with the most powerful drug lord of all time in Pablo Escobar, and yet, they still have the entire cartel to deal with in the wake of the kingpin’s death at the end of season 2.

Not really a case where you kill the queen and the rest of the army dies off.

Netflix graced us with a brand new trailer for the upcoming third season, which appears to focus on the transfer of power of the Cali Cartel, along with their ongoing battles with the DEA.

We can’t wait.

The third season of Narcos arrives on Netflix September 1.

Via BroBible