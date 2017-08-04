Stallone Confirms He’ll Be Fighting Drago In ‘Creed 2’

August 4, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Creed 2, Dolph Lundgren, Ivan Drago, Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Sta
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After the massive success of the most recent installment in the Rocky franchise, ‘Creed,’ a sequel was a sure thing. Well Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that the infamous Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren, will be returning to the big screen. Drago famously killed Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky IV’ so there’s definitely some bad blood between the Russian and Apollo’s son, Adonis.

Stallone didn’t stop there. He also confirmed that Rocky and Drago will face off again. Stallone said that, “You know I gotta hit Drago once.” We don’t have much to go off plot wise, but many are speculating that Adonis will end up fighting Drago’s son.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live